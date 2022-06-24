NewsIndia
DELHI

Delhi LG V K Saxena launches drive for pruning old trees in Connaught Place

"This morning, launched the scientific pruning of overgrown and dead branches of old trees at CP by NDMC. Exercise was undertaken during off hours to avoid inconvenience to people. This will ensure improved tree health leading to lesser uprooting and falling of branches in storms," V K Saxena tweeted. 

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
  • Delhi Lieutenant Governor launched a drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council
  • The move comes in the wake of at least 77 trees being uprooted in the fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains that lashed the capital on May 30.

Trending Photos

Delhi LG V K Saxena launches drive for pruning old trees in Connaught Place

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Friday launched a drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for pruning of old trees in the city's Connaught Place area. The move comes in the wake of at least 77 trees being uprooted, some of them decades old, in Lutyens' Delhi in the fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains that lashed the capital on May 30.

"This morning, launched the scientific pruning of overgrown and dead branches of old trees at CP by NDMC. Exercise was undertaken during off hours to avoid inconvenience to people. This will ensure improved tree health leading to lesser uprooting and falling of branches in storms," Saxena tweeted. 

According to data provided by the NDMC, the Lutyens' Delhi area has lost as many as 1,813 trees since 2015. Officials claimed that around 300 heritage trees were also lost between 2015-16 and 2021-22.

Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal, pilkhan, jamun, arjun, khirni and imli among others were planted in the NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911.

Also Read: J&K LG Manoj Sinha launches online portal for helicopter services to Amarnath cave

DelhiDelhi Lieutenant GovernorV K SaxenaDelhi old trees uprooted

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu