Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail, Meets Sunita Kejriwal And Touches Her Feet

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Leader and MP Sanjay Singh was released from Jail on Wednesday a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case. Singh was lodged in a high-security prison in Delhi since October 13, 2023.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad". The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

"This is time for struggle. Arvind Kejriwal zindabad. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon. This is not time for celebration but time for struggle. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (Jail locks will break and all our leaders will come out)," he said.

After being released from the Tihar jail, Sanjay Singh visited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence and touched his wife Sunita Kejriwal's feet to seek blessing.

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the CM's residence



Singh after his release from Tihar Jail on bail first visited CM Kejriwal's residence

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "The truth has triumphed. She further alleged that the BJP accused the leaders of AAP several times CBI, ED employed hundreds of officers, thousands of raids were conducted but nothing was recovered."

"Now the AAP workers will fight against this autocracy with hope in their hearts...Sanjay Singh is the lion of Aam Aadmi Party and he will now roar against the autocracy of Narendra Modi."

"Now the AAP workers will fight against this autocracy with hope in their hearts...Sanjay Singh is the lion of Aam Aadmi Party and he will now roar against the autocracy of Narendra Modi," she added.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Sanjay Singh will come here to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. He will then go to the party office & address the party workers"

Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.