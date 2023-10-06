'Delhi Liquor Scam Is Entirely Fake': Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre Over False Case Probe

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, strongly criticized the central government on Friday, accusing them of squandering time and resources of investigative agencies in concocting baseless cases against his party and the AAP government in connection with the purported liquor scam.



Kejriwal expressed his frustration with the ongoing investigations, stating, "They are merely fabricating false accusations. The investigations have yielded nothing substantial. This is a futile exercise for the investigative bodies. Despite numerous raids and searches by central agencies, no incriminating evidence has surfaced."

In a scathing attack on the Center, Kejriwal emphasized, "...After thorough investigations, what have they uncovered?... You heard the Supreme Court's stance yesterday, stating that the entire liquor scam is baseless, with not even a single rupee being illicitly exchanged. The judge repeatedly demanded evidence, but none was provided. In a few days, the liquor scam narrative will fade, and they will conjure up something else. Their aim is to entangle individuals in endless investigations and agency interference, stalling progress for all."

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "...They probed us so much, did anything come out?...You heard the Supreme Court yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, no even a penny was exchanged. Judge kept asking for evidence but they had none. In a few days, the liquor scam… pic.twitter.com/jGPdWyWmFd — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023

Kejriwal and the AAP have intensified their verbal assault on the Center following the arrest of their Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case earlier this week. The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at Sanjay Singh's residence in connection with the now-revoked liquor excise policy in the national capital, preceding his arrest.

Addressing inquiries regarding the bail application of another AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, currently held in custody, Kejriwal refrained from commenting due to the matter being sub judice. He conveyed his concern that the Supreme Court's probing questions indicated a flawed case.

ED Summons Sanjay Singh's Close Aides For Questioning

Simultaneously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned two close associates of Sanjay Singh, Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi, for questioning in relation to the money laundering case associated with the Delhi excise policy. The agency is expected to confront them with the evidence collected during the investigation and possibly with Singh as well. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Mishra responded to the summons and appeared at the ED office.

Sanjay Singh Remanded To 5-Day Custody

In Thursday's court hearing, Singh was remanded to five-day custody by the ED. The agency alleged that a businessman, Dinesh Arora, had delivered Rs 2 crore cash in two installments at Singh's residence. While addressing the court, Sanjay Singh proclaimed his arrest as "injustice by Modiji" and predicted electoral defeat for the Prime Minister. However, he has staunchly refuted these allegations.

Sanjay Singh's arrest marked a significant development in the ED's money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case. He became the second prominent leader, following Manish Sisodia, to be apprehended in this case, dealing a substantial blow to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

ED's investigation revealed that Dinesh Arora allegedly handed over Rs two crore in cash to Singh's residence on two occasions, between August 2021 and April 2022.