Delhi Mahila Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi party president

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress on Monday (September 13) passed a resolution unanimously to appoint Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the party again as its President.

On Monday (September 13) evening, a state executive meeting chaired by Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan was held where she read the resolution in the presence of All India Mahila Congress President Netta Desuza.

"In the first state executive meeting of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, I am presenting a proposal to Amrita Dhawan, Mahila Congress President to hand over the reins of the party to former President of the All India Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi," read the resolution.

All office-bearers and district presidents of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress unanimously presented their consent to make Rahul Gandhi, the party president.

Prior to this, the Indian Youth Congress and National Students` Union of India (NSUI) had also passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi, lead the party.

Addressing the media persons, Dhawan said, "We all know that, in the last few years, there has been a belief among women, that Rahul Gandhi speaks honestly about women`s rights and this honesty makes him different from other leaders."

"We all have full faith that he will ensure the political participation of women and pave way for taking the Congress party to the topmost position in the same way," she added.

Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as the Congress president in July 2019 and had back then asked the party`s working committee to choose his successor.

"It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind," Gandhi had tweeted on July 3, 2019.

Following the resignation, party leaders began deliberations for a suitable candidate to replace him. The Congress Working Committee met in August 2020 to take a final call on the matter and passed a resolution thereby making Sonia Gandhi, the interim president until a consensus candidate could be picked.

