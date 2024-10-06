Delhi Man Playing Lord Ram In Ramlila Suffers Heart Attack During Performance, Dies

Delhi News: In a shocking incident, a man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Vishwakarma Nagar in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Sunday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Kaushik,45. He was a property dealer.

Following his death, Rahul Kaushik, one of his family members, told news agency PTI that Sunil was one of the founding members of the "Jai Shri Ramlila" committee, which was established in 1977. "Uncle had been performing the role of Raja Ram since 1987. He also used to sing," he said.

Narrating the sequence of events, Rahul said that Sunil was performing Sita's 'swayamvar' scene which required him to break the bow, however, while singing a song, he felt a sudden chest pain and went backstage, where he collapsed. His wife and son, present there, rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.

According to Rahul, Sunil was declared dead after one hour. Speaking on the incident, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the death could be linked with COVID vaccine. "It is a common discussion that after the COVID-19 vaccine, such cases are continuously appearing in India, where young people are dying of heart attacks while walking," he said on X in Hindi.

A video of the incident widely circulated on social media showed Sunil performing the scene and then rushing backstage.

