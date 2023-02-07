topStoriesenglish2570450
DELHI MAYOR ELECTION 2023

Delhi Mayor Election 2023: ‘AAP Leaders Approaching BJP Councillors, Offering Money....’, Claims BJP's Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had proposed the election date.

New Delhi: Amid chaos and clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MCD mayoral elections, BJP`s mayor candidate Rekha Gupta slammed AAP for playing "dirty politics".Talking to ANI BJP`s Mayor candidate Rekha Gupta alleged, "AAP leaders are approching BJP councillors and offering them MLA tickets and money to join and support AAP. Aadmi Party is very unexpected, they say something, do something and show something.

"Earlier during the mayoral elections in January, the country`s people witnessed how AAP created a ruckus in the house. If they have numbers and a majority then why they are doing this Gupta said. Speaking on AAP leader Atishi`s allegations BJP Mayor candidate said, "They have only defended themselves by saying that we have not done anything, but we have proof of how many AAP leaders approached our councillors.

"Meanwhile, BJP`s mayor candidate alleged that for cross-voting many big leaders of AAP approached our 10 councillors. Responding to reporters` questions about whether the mayoral elections will be concluded peacefully or not Rekha said, "From our (BJP) side, we will try that election concludes peacefully."Notably, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena on Wednesday approved February 6 to hold the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and the six-Member Standing Committee.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had proposed the election date. Earlier on January 6 and January 24 the mayoral elections at the MCD House were postponed after a clash erupted between AAP and BJP councillors. The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi as their candidate for the post of mayor while BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is the deputy mayor candidate of AAP. 

