Delhi MCD to run bulldozer over illegal buildings in Jahangirpuri: Sources

New Delhi: The Municipal corporation of Delhi will run bulldozer over many illegal buildings on Wednesday (April 20), BJP sources informed Zee News. The decision comes after the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out on April 16 in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested five people and apprehended one minor of the same family in the case on Tuesday (April 19). A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court today. Four other fresh accused of the incident were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the `Shobha Yatra` on April 15 and then they hatched this "conspiracy".

(With ANI Inputs)

