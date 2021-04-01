Delhi-Meerut Expressway opens for public, work still in progress at some places

New Delhi: The Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which will reduce travel time between the two cities from about three hours to just 45 minutes, has been finally opened for the public from Thursday (April 1). The 96 km-long 14-lane Expressway will also reduce the travel time of commuters from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Haridwar, and Dehradun to Delhi.

The speed limit for cars on the expressway has been set at 100 km per hour. Freight vehicles can also run at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. The expressway intends to put an end to the problems of jams and vehicular pollution.

Due to some technical reasons in railway overbridge (ROB), road extension work is yet to complete at someplace, according to the information provided by a PIB video.

Delhi-Meerut expressway is now open for traffic. It will reduce the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes instead of 2.5 hours taken currently.@MORTHIndia @PIBMoRTH pic.twitter.com/3EAdHz8bt8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 1, 2021

The expressway has 24 small and large bridges, 10 flyovers, three railway bridges, 35 underpasses, and 15 pedestrian passes. Notably, adequate arrangements have been made to light up the expressway - more than 4500 lamps have been installed, besides placing cameras for security purposes.

The first and third phases of the expressway were already handed over to the public but now the second and fourth phases have also been completed to facilitate people. The construction work of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been completed at a total cost of Rs 8,346 crore.

The expressway has been developed as a smart expressway. There are several gateways on the route while travelling from Delhi - Sarai Kale Khan, Akshardham Temple, Indirapuram, Dasna, Bhojpur, and Meerut.

A total of 82 km long route work has been completed under the project, of which the total length of the expressway is 60 km and the length of the national highway is 22 km.

