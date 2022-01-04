Delhi Metro and DTC buses to run at 100% capacity, announces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) announced that the Delhi Metro and DTC buses will again run at 100% capacity.

The decision was taken in view of these transportation modes becoming a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19 due to running at 50% capacity.

"Buses and metro in Delhi to run with 100 per cent capacity to avoid crowding at stops and stations. No entry will be given without masks," Sisodia said.

Delhi Metro and DTC buses have been running at 50% capacity after the 'yellow' alert was sounded in the national capital.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

Sisodia also announced that a weekend curfew will be imposed in the national capital to stop the spread of the virus. He informed that all goverment officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home.

"50% workforce of private offices will work from home," Sisodia said in a press conference.

Delhi, notably, reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent. The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 infections currently stands at 14,58,220.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.

