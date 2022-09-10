NewsIndia
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro: Gates of THESE stations closed tomorrow- Check Details

Pre-planned maintenance work will lead to the unavailability of metro services from Qutab Minar and Sultanpur stations. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 05:49 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Metro services are to be closed in a few stations of the yellow line on Sunday
  • DMRC tweeted the information, stating that pre-planned maintenance work is to be done in these stations
  Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Saturday informed that train services between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur stations will not be available on Sunday morning for one hour due to maintenance work. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted "Service Update. Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)."

However, trains will be available from Qutub Minar for going towards Samaypur Badli during this period. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur.

"During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub for going towards Samaypur Badli. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur," added Delhi metro in another tweet.

On July 24, the Delhi Metro suspended services between Green Park and Qutab Minar due to track maintenance work.

