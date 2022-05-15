Delhi Mundka fire update: Absconding building owner Manish Lakra arrested

Delhi Mundka fire updates: Building owner Manish Lakra, who is also accused of not possessing valid fire NOC for the site has been arrested on Sunday (May 15), ANI reported quoting Delhi Police. The police said raids were conducted in Delhi and Haryana to catch the prime accused. The Delhi Police earlier revealed that the commercial building did not have a fire NOC. Lakhra was absconding ever since the tragic incident took place.

"We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana," said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, he said.

This comes just a day after Delhi Police detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel. FIRs under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered.

27 people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that began on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday in a commercial building near Delhi’s Mundka Metro station. Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors.

Meanwhile, the political blame game around the Mundka fire incident has begun with BJP accusing Arvind Kejriwal of the mismanagement of the crisis.

The BJP also said that the devastating fire that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time.

In charge of BJP`s national information and technology department Amit Malviya tweeted, "The devastating fire in Mundka that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time. 1.5 hours delay is completely inexplicable. Arvind Kejriwal`s mishandling is responsible for the mishap and loss of lives. He must be made accountable."