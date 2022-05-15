New Delhi: After the tragic Mundka building fire that claimed 29 lives, a fire broke out in a plastic granulation factory in Delhi’s Narela on late Saturday, ANI reported. Though, the fire department is calling it a medium category fire, at least 22 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to tame the blaze. Rescue operations are still going on, says ANI report.

“We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. 22 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported,” SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI.

Delhi | Fire fighting operation continues after a fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in Narela Industrial area last night We're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in next 2-3 hours: ADO AK Sharma, Fire Dept pic.twitter.com/HHaE0BW5nV — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Later, the firefighters said that they were facing challenges in getting inside the building. “We're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in the next 2-3 hours,” said ADO AK Sharma of the Delhi Fire Department.

Also Read: Mundka building had no NOC- What's Fire NOC, penalties, read here

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed to IANS that there have been no injuries or casualties in the incident. However, there was certainly a massive loss of property.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Massive flames engulfed the whole building while thick plumes of smoke were billowing out of the top floor.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that the factory is owned by one Rahul Jain and at the time of the incident, the factory was closed.

"In this factory, the tarpaulin is manufactured for which plastic dana is used as a raw material," the DCP said, adding no one is reported to have been trapped inside.

Also Read | Mundka fire tragedy: Help desk set up, how to get info about your loved ones

As per the latest reports, 25 fire tenders are at the spot and one `sky lift` fire tender has also reached at 12.05 a.m.

"Fire is now under control," DCP Yadav added.

Notably, the incident comes just hours after a massive fire engulfed Mundka’s commercial building killing at least 29 people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victim as well as 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies)