Delhi Murder Case: Aftab Amin Poonawalla may undergo Narco test for Cutting Shraddha Walkar's Body, know A-Z about THIS test HERE

In the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police will now conduct a narco test on the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawalla. The police filed an application in court on Saturday. The Saket court of Delhi has allowed the police to conduct a narco test on the accused Aftab. The accused is medically examined before undergoing the narco test. Through this, it will be seen whether he is physically ready for the narco test or not. It is considered a very sensitive test.

Narco Test

The narco test uses an injection called sodium pentothal. This is called truth serum. After sodium pentothal reaches the body, the patient's consciousness begins to decrease. Gradually, it began to lose consciousness. He reaches a semi-conscious state. In such a situation, everyone starts telling the truth. As a result, the investigator gets correct answers to his questions.

Also Read: Delhi Murder: Brutal Abuse... BUT why couldn't Shraddha Walker leave Aftab Amin Poonawalla? Another friend reveals THIS

How is the test done?

The Narco test of any accused is done only under the supervision of a psychologist. During this time, forensic experts or investigating officers are present. After giving the injection to the patient, the interrogation process is started. In such cases, the instructions of a psychologist are important. Experts believe that testing is more likely to reveal the truth about the culprit.

Also Read: Shraddha Murder Case: 'Hang him WITHOUT...', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut LASHES OUT at Aftab Amin Poonawalla

When is it done?

A narco test is done whenever the police feel that a criminal is lying or not revealing the whole truth and hampering the investigation. However, the police cannot conduct a narco test against the will of any accused. For this, the police will have to get the permission of the local court. Police get the right to investigate only after approval.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Aftab Amin used to have SEX with other girls in the same house, keeping Shraddha's severed HEAD in fridge!

A lie detector test is also conducted to reveal the truth about the accused. It is also called a polygraph test. During the polygraph test, the changes in the body of the accused are monitored. It shows whether he is speaking right or wrong. In such a condition, changes in his breathing and his rhythm, blood pressure, heart rate are noted. Changes during the expert inquiry are monitored. On the other hand, in the case of a narco test, the patient is in a semi-conscious state and the chances of telling the truth are high. However, experts do not consider this test to be 100% effective. So far there have been many such cases in which the accused did not reveal the truth during the narco test, but later the charge was proved on the basis of evidence.