Delhi-NCR Rains: Delhiites, brace yourselves for a rainy weekend; IMD predicts similar spells till Oct 11 - Check forecast

New Delhi: National capital of Delhi experienced heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the national capital would experience similar rainstorms throughout the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, moderate rain is also expected through the weekend, with light showers possible on Monday. "Isolated/scattered heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from October 7th to 11th; Haryana from October 8th to 9th; East Rajasthan from October 7th to 9th; and West Madhya Pradesh from October 7th to 11th," the IMD tweeted.

According to data from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI was 68 at 9.20 a.m. on Friday, which falls into the 'satisfactory' category, and it improved to 55 by the evening. With Delhi's air quality deteriorating to 'poor' on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region were directed to strictly implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As reported by the Mint.

The action plan includes both criminal and civil penalties for polluting industrial units. The Delhi government launched an anti-dust campaign on Thursday to combat dust pollution in the city, particularly at construction sites.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of the national capital; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/hPEgC9Vqti — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Weather forecast in India