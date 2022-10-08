Delhi-NCR Rains: Delhiites, brace yourselves for a rainy weekend; IMD predicts similar spells till Oct 11 - Check forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that the national capital would experience similar rainstorms throughout the weekend.
- The national capital of Delhi experienced heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday morning
- According to IMD moderate rain is also expected through the weekend
- AQI falls into the 'satisfactory' category
Trending Photos
New Delhi: National capital of Delhi experienced heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the national capital would experience similar rainstorms throughout the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, moderate rain is also expected through the weekend, with light showers possible on Monday. "Isolated/scattered heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from October 7th to 11th; Haryana from October 8th to 9th; East Rajasthan from October 7th to 9th; and West Madhya Pradesh from October 7th to 11th," the IMD tweeted.
pic.twitter.com/HbIrhSTyfs — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) October 8, 2022
According to data from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI was 68 at 9.20 a.m. on Friday, which falls into the 'satisfactory' category, and it improved to 55 by the evening. With Delhi's air quality deteriorating to 'poor' on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region were directed to strictly implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As reported by the Mint.
Also Read: Weather Update: Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of Delhi, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states- Check forecast here
The action plan includes both criminal and civil penalties for polluting industrial units. The Delhi government launched an anti-dust campaign on Thursday to combat dust pollution in the city, particularly at construction sites.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of the national capital; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/hPEgC9Vqti — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
Weather forecast in India
- Very heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 7-9 October, and in East Uttar Pradesh on 7 October.
- Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Gujarat Region from 7-10 October, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Yanam from 7-9 October, and over Marathwada on 7 and 9th of October.
- On 7 October, similar conditions will prevail over Konkan, Goa, and Telangana, on 7-11 October over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and on 7-10 October over North Interior Karnataka. Interior Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in Karnataka between the 9th and 11th of October. On the 9th and 10th of October, Kerala will experience similar conditions.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 7, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 8 and 9, Odisha on October 9 and 10, and Bihar on October 11.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from 7 to 11 October, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 10 and 11 October.
Live Tv
More Stories