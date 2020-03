The Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday witnessed rain along with gusty winds. Earlier the IMD had predicted light rains in the region. "Partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershower expected in Delhi today (Tuesday)," said the and IMD forecast.

The IMD has also predicted light rain on Wednesday. After March 24, light rains may occur with strong surface winds for the next two days (March 25-26). It will be mildly cloudy throughout the week. However, this will not affect the temperature much.