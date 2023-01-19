topStoriesenglish
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list to be RELEASED tomorrow at edudel.nic.in- Steps to check here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The first merit list will be available on the official website, edudel.nic.in, details below.

Delhi Admission 2023: The merit list will be accessible on the Delhi Directorate of Education's official website, edudel.nic.in. Registration for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 commenced on December 1, 2022, and the deadline to apply for nursery admissions was December 23, 2022. According to the schedule, the first merit list will be released tomorrow. Admissions were held for youngsters whose parents wanted to enrol their children in private or unassisted schools. For admission to Delhi Nursery and KG classrooms, pupils must be at least 4 years old, 5 years old, or 6 years old as of March 31, 2023. Admissions are now being accepted for the academic year 2023-2024.

Delhi Nursery Admisison 2023: Here’s how to check

  • Visit edudel.nic.in to access the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Student” link.
  • A login page will appear on the screen.
  • Enter your user ID, password, and code, and select your login type to login.
  • Click on the “Go” button.
  • The merit list will appear on the screen.
  • Check your child’s name and details on the list.
  • Download and print a hard copy for the next stage of the admissions process

If their children are not picked, their parents need not be concerned since a second merit list will be announced on February 6, 2023, and admissions for the second round will take place from February 8, 2023 to February 14, 2023. The deadline for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 is March 17, 2023.

