Delhi Orders Online Classes In All Schools, Except For 10th And 12th Amid Severe Air Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has persisted in the severe category for the fourth consecutive day. Responding to the declining air quality, the Delhi government has enforced GRAP IV in the Delhi-NCR.

In the face of worsening air quality, the Directorate of Education, Delhi, has mandated the suspension of in-person classes in the city's schools. As per the official directive, all schools in the national capital are instructed to shift to online classes until November 10, 2023.

However, regarding board classes X and XII, the directorate has granted flexibility. The Directorate has asked the Heads of Schools to decide whether to continue online classes or allow students to attend physical classes.

Meanwhile, Delhi will also implement an odd-even rule to combat the rising air pollution in the national capital. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the odd-even rule will be brought back in the national capital for a week, starting from November 13- 20 to improve the situation and curb the decline in air quality. ''The odd-even rule will be back in Delhi after Diwali and the closure of schools has been extended, except for Class 10, 12 in view of the rising pollution levels, '' Rai said.

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI measured at 9 AM from ITO in Delhi was recorded as 400 in the Very Poor Category. The AQI data from Ashok Vihar in West Delhi at 9 AM was recorded at 398 again in the Very Poor category. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

GRAP IV In Delhi-NCR

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR State Govts and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode