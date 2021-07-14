हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Delhi Police arrests spy Habib Khan for leaking crucial data to Pakistan's ISI

According to the information received, the accused, identified as Habib Khan, was indirectly associated with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and leaking crucial information to them. It is believed that he was in the process of collecting important information related to the army and giving it to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

File Photo

New Delhi: A suspect allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from Pokaran, Rajasthan. According to reports, the accused hails from Bikaner and used to supply vegetables to the Indian Army. He was involved in this profession for a long time.

According to the information received, the accused, identified as Habib Khan, was indirectly associated with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and leaking crucial information to them. 

It is believed that Habib Khan was in the process of collecting important information related to the army and giving it to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch was keeping an eye on Habib Khan for some time. On Wednesday (July 14), he was brought to Delhi, a day after being taken into custody. A team of Delhi Police and Intelligence  Bureau are currently interrogating him.

The development comes days after the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind — Minhaz Ahmed and Musheeruddin. The ATS had claimed that they were planning explosions, including using 'human bombs' at several places in Uttar Pradesh. "They were planning explosions at important places, memorials and crowded places, and also to use human bombs. For this, they were collecting weapons and explosives," a police official said. 

