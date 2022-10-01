Delhi Police chief orders DCPs to file report on sexual harassment complaints received in last 5 years

New Delhi: The Commissioner of Police in Delhi, Sanjay Arora, has directed all DCPs in the city to submit a report on sexual harassment complaints received by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) over the last five years. It should be noted that the Delhi High Court recently issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police (CP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South on a plea by a female cop seeking the formation of an ICC to hear her sexual harassment complaint. According to sources, the CP issued an order on September 30 to all DCPs and units to provide information on how many complaints of sexual harassment were received in ICC in their respective Districts or Units in the previous five years up to September 30. It also asked how many such complaints were substantiated, how many such complaints were filed, and, finally, what action was taken against the defaulters. On September 28, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner in response to a plea by a female cop seeking the formation of an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) by the DCP of South Delhi for the resolution of a sexual harassment complaint.

The petitioner alleges sexual harassment in a case filed against her superior Sub Inspector. According to her, the ICC should have been formed within three months of the incident, according to Supreme Court guidelines, but this has yet to happen. On September 28, Justice Anu Malhotra issued a notice on the plea to the Delhi Government, the Commissioner of Police Delhi, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-South.

The case has been scheduled for October 19, 2022. This case involves a FIR filed on August 3, 2021, at Police Station Malviya Nagar in Delhi under the sections of rape and intimidation on the petitioner's complaint against a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police. The petition, filed by advocate Randhir Lal Sharma, requested that the Deputy Commissioner Police, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, form an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to investigate and resolve current sexual harassment complaints in accordance with the guidelines established by the Supreme Court in Vishakha versus State of Rajasthan (1997) and the Sexual Harassment at Workplace and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 20.

The petitioner's counsel informed the bench that the ICC has yet to be formed, despite the fact that it was supposed to be in place within three months. It is a violation of the Vishaka Case guidelines and the Act. The accused Sub Inspector is on duty in the department and is under interim protection from the High Court. He should be suspended immediately to ensure a free and fair investigation and the safety of the Petitioner, according to advocate Sharma.

The petition also requested an immediate departmental investigation into a delinquent police officer in order to determine whether the officer is fit to be retained in service in FIR U/s 376 and 506 IPC, 1860. The bench adjourned the hearing and directed that it be re-notified for October 19, 2022, when a bail application will also be heard.

Despite the fact that the ICC has not yet been formed, the charge sheet has been filed in this case. The accused Sub Inspector is said to have harassed the victim. The petition also stated that on October 9, 2021, a corruption case was filed in the CBI against the then-SHO Police Station Malaviya Nagar and other police officials for allegedly asking for bribes to settle the matter.

It is also stated that the accused is under interim protection and that his anticipatory bail order has been reserved since October 29, 2021. However, on May 18, 2022, a charge sheet was filed, and the case is now in the stage of charge framing.