Delhi Police-lawyers clash: L-G Anil Baijal asks advocates, cops to work in complete harmony

New Delhi: Lt. Governor Anil Baijal today reviewed the situation in light of the recent incidents of clashes between lawyers and Policemen. Baijal said that the best possible treatment will be ensured for injured advocates and police personnel, adding "Suitable ex-gratia compensation to be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well."

The LG also appealed to all the concerned to maintain harmony and law and order, as he was briefed about the current situation by Special CP (Intelligence) and the orders of Delhi High Court in the matter. Special CP also apprised that a clarificatory application is already being filed in the matter.

The Lt. Governor observed that advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony. In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter.

Baijal directed the Delhi's Chief Secretary to ensure that best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates as per the Delhi High Court order. He also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the police officers injured are also provided best medical treatment free of cost and advised that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families.

Further, suitable ex-gratia compensation should be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well, he instructed.

The LG also appealed to all concerned to maintain harmony and law and order, advising the senior officers to assure the police personnel that no injustice shall be allowed to be done to any member of the force.