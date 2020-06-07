Delhi Police to file chargesheet against six accused of killing 85-year-old Akbari Begum in Delhi riots

The Delhi Police is set to file a chargesheet against six men in connection with the murder of a 85-year-old woman named Akbari Begum in Northeast Delhi during the riots in February. Akbari was killed in Bhajanpura.

The chargesheet will be filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court at 3 pm, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.

The six accused in the case are Arun Kumar (26), Varun Kumar (22), Vishal Singh (29), Ravi Kumar (24), Prakash Chand (36) and Suraj Singh (28). The men have been booked under sections of rioting, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, house trespass, mischief by fire etc.

Akbari died on February 25 when a mob set her house on fire. The family member of the octonegarian rushed to the rooftop to save their lives but the old woman failed to run and died due to asphyxia, said the police.

The buidling was a four-storey structure where the ground and first-floor house a garment shop and storage facility, and the family lives on the two top floors.

The case was registered on the complaint of Begum’s son, under sections of rioting, attempt to murder and murder at Bhajanpura police station. The case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Unit – I of Crime Branch.