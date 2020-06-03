Delhi Police to file chargesheet in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case on June 3

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is set to file chargesheets in Ankit Sharma murder case and Rajdhani School on Wednesday (June 3). Both these cases are related to communal violence which erupted in Delhi in February claiming over 50 lives.

The case for the murder of Ankit Sharma, a young IB official, was registered on February 26 at Dayalpur police station. Ankit Sharma was murdered outside former AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s house in Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After killing Ankit Sharma, the mob had thrown his dead body in a nearby drain. The body was fished out from the drain next day in the morning. A witness standing on a terrace had captured a video on his mobile phone, in which a group of persons are seen dumping the dead body in the drain. During postmortem, the doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit’s body.

Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, were arrested in this case. Investigation has revealed that there was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Ankit Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area. He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain. It has been found that Tahir Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area. Chargesheet against him, in another riot case of February 24, was filed on Tuesday by the Crime Branch.During investigation, the blood stained knife used to stab Ankit Sharma and the blood stained clothes of the killer (with Ankit’s blood) were

recovered. Another knife used in the crime was also recovered. Tahir's licensed pistol was seized in a separate case.

The second chargesheet will be filed in Rajdhani School case which was registered on March 5. This case was registered for the riots that took place on February 24 outside Rajdhani Public School, Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi. The case was registered on the complaint of the owner and manager of DRP Convent Public School, which is adjacent to the Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar. The rioters had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani School. They also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from the terrace of Rajdhani School. The rioters had used ropes to climb down from the terrace of Rajdhani School into the compound of DRP Convent School and then the mob had set the school on fire.

The rioters had also looted the computers and other expensive items from DRP Convent School. They had also burned down a building belonging to Anil Sweets, which stood right in front of Rajdhani School, on the other side of the road. Dilbar Negi, an employee with Anil Sweets, was trapped inside and his charred dead body was found later by the police.

Eighteen persons, including Faisal Farooque, who is the owner of Rajdhani School, have been arrested in this case. During investigation it has been found that Faisal Farooque had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around Rajdhani School. On his instructions, the adjacent and rival DRP Convent School, 2 parking lots run by the other party and the building of Anil Sweets was systematically destroyed by the mob. This is evident from the statement of witnesses, which include the guard at DRP School and his own guard at Rajdhani School. His call detail analysis and links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjratod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some other fundamental muslim clerics have also come light.

In both the above cases, further investigation against other accused persons, who have already been identified in the case, will continue.