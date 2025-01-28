Delhi Polls: Amid Kejriwal’s Yamuna Poisoning Claim, Yogi Adityanath Says River 'Smells Like Sewer'

Delhi Assembly Elections: Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to clean the Yamuna River, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a huge claim on Tuesday, saying that the river was smelling like a sewer.

While addressing a public gathering in Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency, Yogi Adityanath attacked the AAP and said that the party will soon be ousted from the national capital and freed of its sins.

“When I was coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi today. Yamuna ji, which was once a symbol of faith for all of us, there was a foul smell coming from there, it smelled like sewer. The people who have suffered the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will be freed of their sins soon...There is only one way to get rid of this, a BJP government should be formed in Delhi as well," the UP CM said.

#WATCH | Delhi: While addressing a public gathering in Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "...When I was coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi today. Yamuna ji, which was once a symbol of faith for all of us, there was a foul smell coming from there,… pic.twitter.com/jZVqtYTRkN — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Fresh claims from Yogi Adityanath come a day after the AAP accused the Haryana government of draining industrial waste into the Yamuna river.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, an act that she termed "water terrorism", prompting AAP supremo Kejriwal to allege that the saffron party is trying to kill people by mixing "poison" in the river.

The AAP leaders' fresh accusation escalated the ongoing war of words between the Kejriwal-led party and the BJP ahead of the Delhi election.

Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said it is their old habit of blaming others and then running away, while asserting that the people of Delhi will teach them a lesson in the February 5 Assembly polls.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. The national capital is set to witness a three-cornered fight between the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress. The AAP is seeking a third term in power while the BJP and the Congress are going all out against the ruling party to oust it from the national capital.

(With PTI Inputs)