Delhi pollution: Capital enjoyed more hours of 'good air' in 2022 as compared to 2021, says IMD

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi improved in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2022, the number of hours with good air quality increased while the number of hours with severe air quality decreased. The air quality in Delhi was in the "good" category for 1,096 hours in 2022, as compared to 827 hours in 2021. Air pollution always crops up as a major health issue during the winter season in Delhi. The air quality has shown an improvement in 2022 as compared to 2021 but a marginal one at that.

Delhi AQI to remain 'very poor' for the next 3 days

The average concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants also decreased in 2022. The improvement was particularly noticeable in the polluted months of November to February. PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5) was in the "severe" category for 204 hours, or 2.3% of the total time, in 2022, as compared to 628 hours, or 7.2% of the total time, in 2021.

On the first day of 2023, the Delhi AQI was 252, while on the last day of 2022, the AQI rose to the "very poor" category with an overall index of 369 due to smog.

However, India Meteorological Department Scientist Dr. Vijay Kumar Soni told ANI that the air quality of Delhi is to remain in the 'poor category' for the next three days.

When asked about the ban on construction work in Delhi, Soni told the news agency, "Ban of construction work in Delhi has helped in controlling the pollution, particularly on 31st December. But when you see the last few years, specifically on 31st Dec & 1st Jan, the air quality deteriorates to the higher end of poor quality or is in a severe category. But this year it has improved because of the control measures that have been taken in advance."

(With ANI inputs)