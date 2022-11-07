Delhi Pollution: Truck ban lifted, schools to open from 9th November - read details

Delhi pollution crisis: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today announced lifting of most curbs imposed in national capital in view of the pollution crisis. In one of the major developments, the minister announced lifting of ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi.

The minister further said that directions issued for work from home have ended and the offices will function at full capacity. The government also lifted the ban on construction work related to highways, road, flyover, overbridge, pipeline, power transmission lifted. Rai also announced opening of primary schools and open activities from 9th November.

The Centre's air quality panel on Sunday had directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The restrictions were imposed four days ago.

As Delhi's air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the "severe plus" category, on Thursday, the Commission of Air Quality Management had directed authorities to ban the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under stage IV of GRAP.

The high pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures on Friday, including the closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff.

As the air pollution in the capital ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the "very poor" category on Sunday, the CAQM directed authorities to lift the curbs.

The decision regarding revoking work-from-home order and reopening primary schools has to be taken by the Delhi government.