Delhi, Punjab to see dip in temperature; Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to receive more rain - Check IMD's weather alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (January 9, 2022) predicted rainfall and a dip in temperature across several states and union territories in the coming days.

In a weather bulletin released at 1 PM, the Met department said that the confluence of winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over central and east India during the next 4-5 days.

"Under the influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region till January 10 and decrease significantly thereafter," the IMD said.

Rainfall warning

The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh till January 12.

It also said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha between January 11 and January 13 and over Jharkhand between January 10 and January 13.

While Arunachal Pradesh may see scattered to widespread rainfall from January 11 to January 13, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive it on January 12 and January 13.

Minimum temperatures, cold wave and fog warning

The met department said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of northwest and central India and near normal over the rest parts of north India.

It stated that a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Uttar Pradesh till January 11 and fall by 3-4°C thereafter," the IMD said.

It also predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over Gujarat till January 11 and said that there may be a gradual rise by 2-4°C during the subsequent three days.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Rajasthan between January 11 and January 14 and over Punjab and Haryana on January 13 and January 14.

Dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours is very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till January 14.

