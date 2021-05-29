Delhi records 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in second wave of coronavirus

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest single-day rise in the second wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Saturday (May 29, 2021).

"Around 900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time (during the second wave) that we have reported cases below 1,000," Kejriwal told reporters after inaugurating a drive-through vaccination centre in the city.

छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में आज सरकार द्वारा Drive Through Vaccination सेंटर की शुरूआत की, यहाँ लोग अपनी गाड़ी में बैठे-बैठे ही वैक्सीन लगवा पाएंगे। फ़िलहाल इस सेंटर पर 45 वर्ष से ज़्यादा के लोगों को फ़्री में वैक्सीन लग रही है, दिल्ली को और वैक्सीन मिलेगी तो युवाओं के लिए भी शुरू करेंगे pic.twitter.com/Gy3OWu86KM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2021

The AAP supremo further said that he was hopeful about unlocking more activities in the city as coronavirus cases decrease further.

"I am hopeful that as cases continue to decrease, the city will soon open up more. We want economic activities to be back on track so that the economy can open up," the Delhi CM added.

Earlier on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday (May 31). He had stated that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

"COVID cases in Delhi are gradually coming down and there is the availability of COVID beds in the hospitals and the COVID care centres. This is the time to unlock the city gradually," the Delhi CM had said.

Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19, which was later extended every week.

Delhi on Friday had registered 1,141 new coronavirus infections and 139 deaths, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 28th May 2021 #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eVw1iVMXTl — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the central government of 'sitting over' the vaccine distribution system.

Sisodia also alleged 'mismanagement' by the Centre and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

"As against a requirement of 1.84 crore doses to vaccinate 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi, Centre provided 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May," he said.

"Now the Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided, that too after June 10," Sisodia added.

केंद्र ने दिल्ली के युवाओं के लिये अप्रैल के महीने में केवल 4.5 लाख और मई में केवल 3.67 लाख वैक्सीन दी और जून के लिए भी केवल 5.5 लाख डोज़.

केंद्र सरकार वैक्सीन पर कुंडली मारकर बैठी है. राज्य सरकार के लिए कहती है वैक्सीन नहीं है, प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को वैक्सीन दिलवा देती है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 29, 2021

Addressing an important press conference | Live https://t.co/IUESq0XzWg — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 29, 2021

(With agency inputs)