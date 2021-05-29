हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi records 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in second wave of coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was hopeful about unlocking more activities in the national capital as cases decrease further. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest single-day rise in the second wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Saturday (May 29, 2021).

"Around 900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time (during the second wave) that we have reported cases below 1,000," Kejriwal told reporters after inaugurating a drive-through vaccination centre in the city. 

The AAP supremo further said that he was hopeful about unlocking more activities in the city as coronavirus cases decrease further. 

"I am hopeful that as cases continue to decrease, the city will soon open up more. We want economic activities to be back on track so that the economy can open up," the Delhi CM added.

Earlier on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday (May 31). He had stated that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

"COVID cases in Delhi are gradually coming down and there is the availability of COVID beds in the hospitals and the COVID care centres. This is the time to unlock the city gradually," the Delhi CM had said. 

Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19, which was later extended every week. 

Delhi on Friday had registered 1,141 new coronavirus infections and 139 deaths, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the central government of 'sitting over' the vaccine distribution system.

Sisodia also alleged 'mismanagement' by the Centre and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

"As against a requirement of 1.84 crore doses to vaccinate 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi, Centre provided 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May," he said.

"Now the Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided, that too after June 10," Sisodia added.

(With agency inputs)

DelhiCOVID-19Coronavirus
