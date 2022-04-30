New Delhi: Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday (April 29, 2022) and issued an 'orange alert' issued for Saturday.

The national capital's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius. The city has experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers.

Last year in April, it recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 degrees Celsius. It was 35.30 degrees Celsius in 2020 and 37.30 degrees Celsius in 2019.

Barring April 21, when the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all days.

The city recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

Delhi, as per reports, gets 12.2 mm of rainfall in April on average. This time, however, it received a paltry 0.3 mm of precipitation.

Meanwhile, an 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings. Green means no action is needed, yellow refers to watch and stay updated, orange means be prepared and red alert means take action.

The heatwave, however, is expected to abate from Monday under the influence of a western disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 1.

Delhi may witness light rainfall and thunderstorm between May 2 and May 4.

(With agency inputs)