Delhi reports 9,197 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 13.32%

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday (January 23) reported 9,197 new Covid-19 cases, over two thousand less than yesterday. After today’s figures, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 13.32% from 16.36%.

According to the health department, 34 Covid related deaths have been reported on Sunday.

As per the health bulletin, some 13,510 recoveries have been reported on Sunday.

At least 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths,

