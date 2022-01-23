हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi reports 9,197 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 13.32%

After today’s figures, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 13.32% from 16.36%.

Delhi reports 9,197 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 13.32%

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday (January 23) reported 9,197 new Covid-19 cases, over two thousand less than yesterday. After today’s figures, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 13.32% from 16.36%.

According to the health department, 34 Covid related deaths have been reported on Sunday.

As per the health bulletin, some 13,510 recoveries have been reported on Sunday.

At least 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths,

There was a marginal drop in the coronavirus cases since yesterday. On Saturday, Delhi reported 11,486 Covid fresh cases while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 16.36% from 18.04% as recorded on the previous day. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiCOVID-19covid cases DelhiDelhi Health BulletinDelhi Covid cases today
Next
Story

BOB Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 198 Managerial posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT11M6S

CM Yogi targeted the opposition during a program in Ghaziabad