farmers protests

Delhi Republic Day unrest: FIR filed against rioters involved in farmers' tractor rally violence; check details

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has filed FIRs against people involved in the violence in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally on January 26. Delhi Police has also held over 200 people in this connection and has so far registered 22 FIRs.

Reuters photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday (January 27, 2021) said that it has filed FIRs against people involved in the violence in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

Delhi Police has also held over 200 people in this connection and has so far registered 22 FIRs.

"Those detained will be arrested soon," the Delhi Police said.

The FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy). The rioters have reportedly robbed many artefacts that were kept inside Red Fort.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that Delhi Police has also filed an FIR against farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha for breach of the NOC issued regarding farmers' tractor rally. 

"FIR also mentions the name of BKU spox Rakesh Tikait," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying. Yogendra Yadav has also been reportedly booked.

Notably, thousands of farmers breached barriers to storm Delhi on Tuesday during their tractor parade. Farmers also hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

According to Delhi Police, over 300 policemen sustained injuries. 

This is to be noted that the permission to hold the rally was given on specific routes and after the Republic Day 2021 celebrations conclude at the Rajpath, but Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal told PTI news agency that the protesters violated conditions fixed for the rally. "The farmers began tractor rally before the scheduled time, they also resorted to violence and vandalism," PTI quoted Singhal as saying. 

The violence also led the Centre to snap the internet services temporarily in some parts of Delhi. The government's order said that the suspension of services was necessary for maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.
 

