हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi pollution

Delhi schools to reopen for classes 6 and above from tomorrow

All the schools in the national capital were shut on December 3 in view of air pollution.

Delhi schools to reopen for classes 6 and above from tomorrow

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi for the classes 6th to 12th will reopen from Saturday (December 18), informed an official notice released by the Delhi government.

The decision has been taken after the recommendation of the National Commission for Air Quality Management.

All the schools in the national capital were shut on December 3, after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for reopening physical classes in schools despite an increase in the air pollution levels in the city.

Earlier this week, the pollution control body said that a decision on the reopening of schools will be taken on or before December 17. The order was issued by the Delhi government after the air quality in the national capital started improving.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi pollutionDelhi air qualityDelhi schoolsDelhi schools reopeningDelhi Government
Next
Story

From vaccination rate to COVID pills: Centre on Omicron spread- 10 points

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Opposition ruckus continues in Lok Sabha