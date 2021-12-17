Delhi schools to reopen for classes 6 and above from tomorrow

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi for the classes 6th to 12th will reopen from Saturday (December 18), informed an official notice released by the Delhi government.

The decision has been taken after the recommendation of the National Commission for Air Quality Management.

All the schools in the national capital were shut on December 3, after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for reopening physical classes in schools despite an increase in the air pollution levels in the city.

Earlier this week, the pollution control body said that a decision on the reopening of schools will be taken on or before December 17. The order was issued by the Delhi government after the air quality in the national capital started improving.

Live TV