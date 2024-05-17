Delhi Schools Under Threat: Just 5 Bomb Disposal Squads In Place For 4600+ Institutes, Police Tells HC

There are just 5 bomb disposal squads in national capital Delhi to deal with bomb threats at 4634 schools. The Delhi Police shared this data in a status report to the Delhi High Court. The Delhi Police and the government were asked by the High Court to submit an action plan to address bomb threats on educational institutions.

Request in the Petition Submitted to the Court

Lawyer Arpit Bhargava filed this petition in the Delhi High Court. At Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, his son attends classes. He had filed a petition in the High Court last year in response to bomb threats made against the school. He had asked for an action plan to counter such threats and its prompt implementation in the High Court.

Delhi Police’s Status Report

The Delhi Police stated in their court response that there are five bomb disposal squads in Delhi, covering 4634 schools spread across the city's different neighbourhoods. The police claim that there are 1762 schools in the central range, 1032 schools in the eastern range, 76 schools in the New Delhi range, and 1762 schools in the southern range. One disposal squad is also assigned to the metro and railway. Information regarding the nodal officers who have been appointed with the BDS was also included in the report. For instance, Daryaganj serves as the central range's base police station.

For instance, the DCP of the central district serves as the nodal officer for the base police station of the central range, which is located in Daryaganj. Kalyanpuri Police Station is the Eastern Range's base station. The Eastern District Chief Police serves as its nodal officer.

18 Teams to Detect Bombs

Additionally, the Delhi Police have informed us that there are eighteen teams in the capital that are dedicated to finding bombs. These 18 teams are stationed in 15 different districts of Delhi, excluding the metro, railway, and Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi Police reported to the court that 120 simulated drills had taken place in schools between January 1, 2023, and May 6, 2024.

