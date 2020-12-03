Delhi temperature lower than Shimla, Manali: People facing severe cold

Shimla: For the last few days Shimla, Dharamsala and Mussoorie have been registering higher minimum temperatures than Delhi. The minimum temperature in the natinal capital has been below 10 degrees Celsius for the last few days.

People are facing severe cold weather conditions due to the continuous fall in temperature in the plains of north India.

On Wednesday (December 2) too, the minimum temperature of the capital was just 8.2 degrees. This is one degree below normal.

In Shimla, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4, Dharamsala 9.2 and Mussoorie 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department estimates that there will be a drop in temperature in the coming time. Along with this, there is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening, although the weather will be clear during the day.

