Delhi to receive light showers today, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states- Check list here

New Delhi: Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of Telangana and Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed in the area on Thursday (July 22, 2021), while sultry weather prevailed in northern India and widespread rainfall over the east and central parts of the country is expected in the next two days, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of good rain in eastern India for the next two days, due to the low-pressure area in the North West Bay of Bengal. With the further advance of the low-pressure area, the areas of Central India can see moderate rains for the next three days.

“A low-pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestward along the monsoon trough during next two to three days. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over east and adjoining central India from July 22-24 with reduction thereafter,” the Met office said.

Maharashtra:

Two people died due to a landslide in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri which was inundated following heavy rains while the IMD issued an Orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad in Kerala, predicting very heavy rains on Friday.

Four landslides have been reported in Raigad due to incessant rains, which have led to the roads being blocked. Waterlogged roads delayed rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force, the district collector informed last night.

Telangana:

As many as 16 Telangana districts have been affected by floods on Thursday amid heavy rains and inflows into the state. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to be on high alert and monitor the situation minute by minute, as well as ensuring that people living in low-lying areas do not face any hardships. As the Met department forecast heavy rain for the next two days, he directed all departments to take preventive measures.

Delhi:

The national capital will witness a cloudy sky with the maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below average, IMD said. The weather department also predicted that the city is likely to receive light rain on Friday.

Rajasthan:

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places in the eastern and western parts of Rajasthan during the past 24 hours. During the next 24 hours, the department has forecast thunder lightning in many districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dausa, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur. Heavy rains at one or two places in Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, Barmer, Jalore districts are also likely.

Kerala:

​​Heavy rainfall is expected in the state on Friday, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad. For all other districts of the state, a yellow alert has been issued for Friday by the weather department. The IMD has also warned fishermen and asked them not to venture into the sea till July 26.

"Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," the IMD was quoted as saying by PTI.

Other parts:

The Met department also predicted that heavy rains are likely in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the next two days. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh might also receive light showers on July 25 and 26.

(With agency inputs)

