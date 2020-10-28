Delhi to restart online booking for high-security registration plates, colour-coded stickers from Nov 1

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to restart online booking for high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers from November 1 on a trial basis in a few areas of the national capital. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held here on Tuesday by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Gahlot is understood to have discussed the ways to sort out the problems faced in the affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. The Transport minister took to social media and tweeted, "Met today with @siamindia and OEMs regarding HSRP & color-coded stickers. Highlights -

▪︎Single website URL from November 1

▪︎No of outlets increased from 150 to 650

▪︎At every stage customer will be kept informed through SMS

▪︎Option of Home Delivery will be provided

According to sources, the vehicle owners who will opt for home delivery of HSRPs will be charged Rs 100-200. PTI quotes an official source as saying, "A presentation was given in the meeting by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) explaining how the issues, including delay in providing HSRPs and stickers to the vehicle owners, can be addressed."

A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed that booking for high-security registration plates will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7, adding "Customers will be sent a message by the automobile dealers when the number plate will be ready."

The vehicle owners booking high-security registration plates online will reportedly get a receipt so that they are not punished if there is a drive by the Transport Department to challan violators.

Earlier this month, Kailash Gahlot had directed manufacturers and dealers of HSRPs not to take new bookings unless a system was put in place to address the problems faced by vehicle owners, restraining the Transport Department from taking coercive measures to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP until further orders.

The Transport department has stopped the online booking after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in.

The Transport Department had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019.

Notably, the vehicles registered after April 2019 now come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get HSRPs and the stickers.

(With Agency Inputs)