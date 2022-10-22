Delhi Traffic update: National capital witnesses many GRIDLOCKS on 'Dhanteras'. Details here

Amid the ongoing festive season, there was a massive traffic congestion across the national capital, as people thronged markets for shopping on the occasion of `Dhanteras`. The traffic came to a standstill at several places, including Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, ITO, Ashram, ISBT Road, Mehrauli, Dwarka, Gurgaon Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place.

Following the traffic chaos, the policemen were seen deputed on the ground to ease the vehicular movement. According to a senior Traffic police officer, they have received several calls about traffic congestion across several intersections in the city. "Karol Bagh, Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Kondli Chowk, Najafgarh, Azadpur Mandawali, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Laxmi Nagar have been witnessing heavy traffic jams," said the Traffic police officer.

Traffic was moving at snail`s pace at the Delhi Gate red light from ITO , AIIMS, Sarojini Nagar, Kohat Enclave, Prashant Vihar from Jasola to Kalindi Kunj and Rohini West Market, and Narela. "We came to Lajpat Nagar market for shopping today and it took me almost an hour to park my car, due to the excess crowd, walking on the roads, leaving a space just for a single car to pass slowly," said Amrit Sharma, a resident of Pushp Vihar.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement was also slow on bordering areas of the capital. "As compared to yesterday, the traffic movement is quite fine today. It took me more time than usual just to travel from Gurgaon to Mahipalpur today," said Sangram Singh, a resident of Gurgaon.