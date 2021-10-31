Delhi University Admission 2021: DU releases fourth cut-off list, check details

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list, with 'unreserved' category seats already filled in some much sought-after colleges like the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists.

Since the first cut-off list was declared on October 1, a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees.

While many courses were closed, BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours) are still available at some popular colleges in the university with the required marks being on the higher side.

At the Hansraj College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category.

The Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy after the first cut-off list, but it was opened under a special list with a cut-off of 97.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25 per cent. Admissions to all other courses at the college have been closed.

At the Kirori Mal College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) English and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has closed the admission process for BCom (Honours) and Economics (Honours) for 'general' category aspirants.

At Miranda House, admission to courses such as English and Political Science are closed, while Economics (98.75 per cent), History (99 per cent) and Philosophy (96.75 per cent) are still up for grabs.

At Gargi College, there are seats available in four courses like B.Com (Honours) (97.25 per cent), Political Science (97.5 per cent), Economics (Honours) (97.75 per cent) and English (Honours) (96.75 per cent) in the 'unreserved' category.

The admission under the fourth list will commence on Monday. The fifth cut-off list of the varsity is expected on November 8.