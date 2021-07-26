Delhi University Admission 2021: Registration For PG, M.Phil, Ph.D. courses begins, know important details

New Delhi: The Delhi University has begun the mission DU Admission 2021 from July 26, 2021, onwards with the registration process for PG, PhD and M.Phil courses starting from Monday (July 26). Interested candidates can apply for the admission round of these courses by visiting the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

In view of the problems that emerged last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has decided to retain the eligibility criteria as last year for the benefit of the students applying this year. The registration link for PG, Ph.D. and M.Phil will remain active till August 21, 2021.

For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common Registration Form, as per the official notice. The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit-Based and Entrance Based admissions. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU Admissions 2021: Steps to register online

1. Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

2. Click on the DU PG admission link available on the home page.

3. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

4. Click on confirm and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.