NewsIndia
DELHI UNIVERSITY

Delhi University: DUET PG 2022 Exams to be conducted from THIS DATE- Check date and other details here

The university closed the application for the DUET PG window on June 30, 2022. Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through DUET.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:01 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Delhi University: DUET PG 2022 Exams to be conducted from THIS DATE- Check date and other details here

New Delhi: The entrance test for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is likely to be held in the second week of October, a senior varsity official said on Monday to news agency PTI. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the DUET PG 2022 examination in the computer-based mode for admission to Postgraduated(PG) programmes offered by the DU colleges. Candidates have expressed concerns about the delay in the examination, which was expected to be held in July.

Speaking to PTI, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university has received a communication from the NTA regarding the tentative date for the PG entrance. The PG entrance exams are likely to be held in the second week of October as communicated by the university, Gupta added. 

The university closed the application for the DUET PG window on June 30, 2022. Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through DUET. Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state, varsity officials said. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021. 

Live Tv

Delhi universityDelhiDU examsDU Exam 2022DUET PG 2022 examDUET PG 2022 examinationDUET PG Entrance TestExams 2022JobsNational Testing AgencyNTA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!