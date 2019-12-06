Delhi University row: MHRD announces resolution on ad-hoc teachers' issues

New Delhi: In a major relief to the ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University (DU), R Subrahmanyam, the Secretary of Higher Education in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), on Thursday announced a resolution to the appointment of ad-hoc teachers by DU.

The note has put an end to the two-day long protest by the Delhi University Teachers` Association (DUTA). The note said that UGC regulations may be amended based on certain criteria.

Apart from keeping the jobs of ad-hoc teachers intact, the note has also promised agitating teachers of creating new positions for teachers under the EWS scheme.

"UGC will consider communicating the additional teaching positions to be created as per the EWS scheme within 30 days. Keeping this in view, no person working in an ad-hoc position shall be removed merely on the ground of falling in the EWS roster point," the note read.

The UGC Secretary also shared the notice on his Twitter account.

According to the notice, the university reserves the seats for ad-hoc teachers, while presenting several eligibility criteria to the applicants. Provided that the appointed faculty meet the eligibility criteria, they will be shortlisted for an interview.

Reacting to the notice, DUTA President Rajib Ray told IANS: "We are more or less satisfied with the steps. Our main motive was to save the jobs of the ad-hoc teachers who have been working hard as professors."

The decision came after a massive two-day long protest by the professors and ad-hoc teachers of the varsity who gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor`s office and also occupied it for an entire night.

DUTA, which was leading the protest, demanded the rollback of a circular by the university administration stating appointments of guest faculty instead of ad-hoc teachers.

Earlier in the day, DUTA and the Delhi University administration held a six-hour meeting to reach a solution though it could not satisfy the agitating teachers.

"When you bring nothing on the table and ask us to go back, you cannot expect a solution to the issue," Ray said.

He added that the teachers were now waiting for the HRD Ministry, which, they think, might help them in the matter.

Earlier, following a day-long protest against non-payment of salaries for several months to hundreds of Delhi University teachers, the HRD Ministry officials decided to intervene in the matter and hold talks with the DUTA to resolve the issue.