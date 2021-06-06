Delhi Unlock: Traders’ body writes to Delhi government, says ‘odd-even formula never suits business’

New Delhi: Few hours after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday (June 5, 2021) announced the unlock guidelines and revealed that the markets in the national capital will be allowed to function on odd-even formula, the domestic traders body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote to the Chief Minister opposing the formula.

The domestic traders body CAIT in its letter welcomed the Delhi government’s decision to unlock the city but opposed the idea of odd-even formula stating that it has never suited for the business character of Delhi.

“The odd-even formula is never suited for the business character of Delhi because being the largest distribution center of the country, Delhi has a totally different business format where one trader is dependent upon the other for procurement of goods and in many cases, both these format of trade will adopt the different day for opening the shops due to the odd-even formula,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general, CAIT.

Earlier, CAIT in its letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal has suggested that the government can put in place staggered timings for the wholesale and retail markets.

The CAIT in its letter also added that this odd-even formula will create confusion among the consumers as they won’t be sure “whether the shop from which they intend to purchase” would be open or not. The domestic traders body further requested the Delhi government to reconsider its decision.

“It will be a satisfaction that shops are open but in reality how much business activities will take place will be (any)one’s guess,” the CAIT said in a statement.

The domestic traders body also added that the government should have consulted the trade associations in the city before taking such decisions. “It is highly regretted that the champion of peoples’ advice, Kejriwal, has not held consultation any prominent association which shows his scant respect for Delhi trade,” they added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported over 400 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths. As per the health department’s bulletin, the overall caseload of the Capital now stands at 1,428,863, while the death toll has reached 24,557.

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के दौरान मरीज़ों को ऑक्सीजन की काफ़ी ज़रुरत पड़ी। इसे देखते हुए भविष्य के लिए अब ऑक्सीजन मैनेजमेंट पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है जिसमें ऑक्सीजन की पर्याप्त आपूर्ति से लेकर भंडारण, उपलब्धता एवं उत्पादन को लेकर युद्ध स्तर पर काम किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1TD6qUe4F0 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 5, 2021

