Delhi violence: Police recovers pistol of gunman Shahrukh from his Jaffarabad residence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday (March 7) claimed that the gun used by Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera firing at least three rounds of bullets on the protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on February 25, has been recovered.

According to the police, at first, he was lying that he had thrown the pistol in the Yamuna river, but later he confessed to the truth after which the pistol was recovered from his house.

On March 3, during a press conference, ACP Singla said that Shahrukh was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli when he was trying to move from there. After the firing incident in Maujpur Shahrukh was in Delhi for a few days then he went to Punjab.

He was sent to four-day police custody. During the investigation, Shahrukh, a resident of Delhi's Jaffarabad -- revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle`s son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

As per a report by ANI, after the incident on February 24, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove around in Delhi for the rest of the day, he did the same on February 25.

On February 24, clashes erupted between two groups, people who were in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and others opposing it. As many as 48 people were killed and more than 250 were injured in these clashes.