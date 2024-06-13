Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Leaders Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Met Delhi CM Kejriwal In Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced on Thursday that they met with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in the Tihar jail. The leaders were directed to take immediate action to address the ongoing water and power issues in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener is being held in the second jail in Tihar in connection with a money laundering case related to excise policies.

"Today I met Kejriwal ji, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a fake case by the central government. But, he still worries about the people of Delhi, more than himself. "He inquired about the issues related to the power and water and he told me that he watched the water crisis in Delhi on television in Tihar," Atishi told media outside the Tihar jail.

She said Kejriwal has directed them to take all necessary steps and arrangements that could be made to overcome the water crisis as soon as possible. "He has directed all the AAP legislators to go on the ground and take all possible steps to provide water to the people in their areas," she said.

Atishi further said Kejriwal inquired about the power cuts in Delhi which had occurred due to a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh two days ago. "He told us to hold the meetings with the concerned department officials to prevent the power crisis from happening in the future," she said.

The minister of education went on to say that, while being in jail, Kejriwal exclusively considers the issues facing the people of Delhi. Atishi and Chadha met Kejriwal for thirty minutes in the visitor's chamber (Mulakati Jangla) in Tihar, according to sources from Tihar.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid him a visit in Tihar on Wednesday.