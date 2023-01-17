Delhi weather forecast: Rain, hailstorm to lash national capital next week amid cold wave, says IMD

New Delhi: Delhi is expected to have light to moderate rain and hailstorms with gusts gusting to 50 kph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Northwest India is predicted to see an active Western Disturbance from January 21 to January 25, according to the IMD. According to a statement from the agency, "Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is predicted to begin across the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue through January 25 with peak activity on January 23–24."

Delhi is experiencing a chilly wave as the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius. It was a few degrees warmer than the 1.4-degree low on Monday, which was the lowest temperature for the entire month since January 1, 2021. The India Meteorological Department predicts that two potential western disturbances on January 18 and January 20 will cause the cold wave conditions over northwest India to end on January 19.

This year all the previous records of cold wave were shattered as the temperature dropped to 1.9 degrees Celsius. On January 16, 1935, an all-time low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius was recorded.