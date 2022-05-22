हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi weather: Thunderstorms, light rains and cloudy skies likely next week

Delhi weather: The temperatures are expected to stay below 42 degrees Celsius for the next week till May 28 according to IMD's forecast.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: After facing relatively hot and dry days cast by the torturous heatwave, Delhi has gotten temporary relief with the onset of cloudy skies, thunderstorms and light rain. In the coming week, IMD predicts that the national capital will most likely see its maximum temperature rise to 42 degrees Celsius next Saturday (May 28) and lowest temperature on this Sunday (May 22) at 23 degrees Celsius.

For the next week, Delhiites will be greeted by thunderstorms with light rain followed by cloudy skies with the sky finally clearing up by Saturday (May 28). By the end of the week, residents can expect to see sunny skies again.

Take a look at the weather report for Delhi by IMD:

weather

 

Amid the tumulous weather conditions in the city, water supply is expected to be hit in North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt as informed by the Delhi Jal Board on Saturday (May 21).

This has been attributed to the depletion and drying of the Yamuna river which is the main source of water for the national capital. The water crisis comes at a time when the demand for water is high as Delhiites reel from sweltering heatwaves.

Live TV

 

