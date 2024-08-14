Delhi Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued On Independence Day In National Capital- Check Full Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Update: Rain is expected on Independence Day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert, forecasting light to moderate rain from Wednesday to Friday. According to the IMD's forecast, the skies will generally be cloudy in the coming days, with chances of light to moderate rain, thundershowers, or lightning. The department has cautioned that the rainfall could lead to minor traffic disruptions, an increased risk of vehicle accidents, and waterlogging in low-lying areas and on roads.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD also predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Northwest regions. A "yellow" alert signifies severely adverse weather conditions that could persist for several days, potentially worsening and disrupting everyday activities. "Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the week,” states IMD bulletin.

Heavy rainfall in central India

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, and the Gujarat region can expect fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall, while Vidarbha, Saurashtra, and Kutch will see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are anticipated to receive scattered heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Light rainfall in Southern India

Kerala, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka are expected to have widespread light or moderate rainfall. In contrast, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall.