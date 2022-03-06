हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vintage cars

Delhi witnesses India's oldest heritage cars at Statesman`s vintage car display

The John Morris fire engine remained the centre of attraction at the vintage car display which witnessed a total of 52 cars including 25 vintages and 27 others from classics, post-war and 50 plus categories.

Delhi witnesses India&#039;s oldest heritage cars at Statesman`s vintage car display
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Statesman`s vintage car display which featured more than 100-year-old beauties of automobile history was held in the national capital on Sunday. The display was inaugurated by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today in Delhi. The John Morris fire engine remained the centre of attraction at the vintage car display which witnessed a total of 52 cars including 25 vintages and 27 others from classics, post-war and 50 plus categories.

Jitendra Pandit, Chief Judge, Vintage Car Display, said, "The car display has happened just twice but this rally has been happening for past 50 years. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not given all the permissions, but the permission for display was granted."

"I have been visiting these car shows and displays for past 5-6 years as my neighbours own a vintage car for past 75 years so that`s how I started coming to these shows. I have come here with my cousins and uncle who brought two cars here," said Masha who works for a distribution company that takes care of Swizz watches in India.

"I have 317 vintage cars, for which a team of about 50 people is there for repair and maintenance as the maintenance of these cars is really a challenge. Apart from the cars, I also have vintage bikes and jeeps, which together take the number to around 450," said Madan Mohan, an owner of vintage cars. He further said that he believes that vintage vehicles are the heritage of the country, which needs to be preserved. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vintage carsCar ShowVintage vehicles
Next
Story

Growing population good or bad? PM Narendra Modi's view

Must Watch

PT2M54S

Rocket explodes on the road to Ukarine's Irpin city