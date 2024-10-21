Advertisement
Delhi's Air Pollution: What Is GRAP-II, GRAP-III? How It Affects Vehicle Owners?

Delhi comes under 'very poor' category, with recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 10:22 PM IST|Source:
Delhi's Air Pollution: What Is GRAP-II, GRAP-III? How It Affects Vehicle Owners? Image: ANI

To tackle the worsening air quality in the National capital,  the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi NCR, which is going to start from October 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM.  This plan aims to prevent further decline in air quality in the Delhi Region.

As per the AQI Bulletin, Delhi comes under 'very poor' category, with recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310.

What Is GRAP-II?

GRAP-II is activated when the air quality drop to the "very poor" category, outlining specific actions to be taken by various agencies to mitigate pollution. These measures are in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force.

According to a government announcement, GRAP-II in Delhi NCR will include increasing the frequency of CNG and electric buses, regular road cleaning, and sprinkling water on roads. Traffic police will also ensure there are no traffic jams to help control pollution.

What Is GRAP-III?

Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been planned to 'Severe' air quality (AQI 401-450).  This plan includes increasing the frequency of mechanised road sweeping, ensuring daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants before peak traffic hours, intensifying public transport services with differential rates for off-peak travel and regulating construction and demolition activities.

Both GRAP-II and GRAP-III may affect vehicle owners through potential restrictions on vehicle use and increased public transport services. Vehicle owners also need to adapt to the changes in traffic rules aimed at controlling air quality.

