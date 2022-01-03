हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with AQI at 381, city wakes up to cold morning

The air quality of the national capital was recorded in the “very poor” category today. 

Delhi&#039;s air quality remains &#039;very poor&#039; with AQI at 381, city wakes up to cold morning
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category as the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) noted an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381 on Monday (January 3, 2021).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate, 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

Meanwhile, the national capital is currently reeling under cold wave conditions. On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, Delhi airport authorities said, "low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The IMD has forecast cold to severe cold wave conditions in northwest India till January 3.

A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IMDWeather UpdateDelhi Weather UpdateIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)ColdwaveWinter seasonDelhi AQIDelhi air qualityDelhi air pollution
Next
Story

Rajasthan imposes new COVID-19 guidelines due to Omicron spread, puts curbs on gatherings

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Mallika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh of not helping