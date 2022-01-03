Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with AQI at 381, city wakes up to cold morning

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category as the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) noted an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381 on Monday (January 3, 2021).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate, 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the national capital is currently reeling under cold wave conditions. On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, Delhi airport authorities said, "low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The IMD has forecast cold to severe cold wave conditions in northwest India till January 3.

A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

