Delhi's coughing with pollution, but Kejriwal's campaigning for elections - Delhi CM faces flak amid crisis

New Delhi: Leaders from Congress and BJP are launching scathing attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to contain the air pollution in the national capital and its adjoining areas. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also facing a blacklash regarding the same. Amid Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is in hot waters. On November 4, when AAP announced its Chief Ministerial candidate for Gujarat, Indranil Rajguru, a prominent party leader resigned and joined Congress. According to sources, there may be some more resignations from the party.

The chessboard has been laid in the state for the Gujarat elections. The parties have started throwing their dice. AAP is a party which is coming up in the poll-bound states. They are working on the commencing elections as they want to spread themselves out of National Capital Region too. In the last few years, they have made a hold over this area and also in Punjab. But AAP has two big rivals, BJP and Congress which are years old parties in the political scenario of India.

Air Pollution crisis on AAP

Delhi has come in the ‘Severe’ category as per the AQI despite so many advertisements, smog towers and smog guns. Not much progress can be seen with the pollution scenario of Delhi and its adjoining areas. Harish Khurana, a Delhi BJP spokesperson, told reporters: "Delhi CM visited the national capital for two hours, did a press conference and left for Gujarat again. He is a part-time Chief Minister of Delhi."

प्रदूषण से राजनीति मत करो। प्रदूषण केवल दिल्ली और पंजाब में नहीं है, पूरे उत्तर भारत में है। किसान को गालियाँ मत दो। उस पर FIR मत करो। पंजाब और दिल्ली के लोग अपने स्तर पर सभी कदम उठा रहे हैं। केंद्र को आगे आकर सभी राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिलकर समाधान निकालना होगा। pic.twitter.com/3vedpdkMZf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2022

"If Kejriwal doesn`t have time for Delhi, he should give the national capital a full-time Chief Minister. Kejriwal has 63 MLAs and he can choose anyone for the CM post," Khurana added. Khurana shared an RTI reply showing the advertisement expense of over Rs 23 crore for a decomposer solution worth Rs 3 lakh by Kejriwal. "Delhi is choking and Delhi CM is touring other states. I have this RTI reply in my hand showing his advertisement expenses for a decomposer solution which he has not even given to all Punjab farmers. The decomposer solution has reached merely 327 farmers. Kejriwal is interested in politics and not bothered about the people of Delhi," he claimed.

MCD polls- AAP VS BJP

BJP and AAP leaders are all preparing for the MCD election that will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7, 2022. The Delhi government and the LG have been at odds over a number of issues. On November 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal openly attacked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, accusing him of obstructing Aam Aadmi Party government programmes and schemes. On the MCD election, Harish Khurrana, the spokesperson for the BJP said: "We will definitely win because we have report card in hand. During the Covid time when everyone was at their home, MCD was collecting their garbage, and cleaning roads and streets. We will again win MCD polls and defeat AAP."